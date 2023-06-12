Bahrein to host World Weightlifting Championships 2024: Armenia was among the bidders

Manama, the capital of Bahrain, will host the 2024 edition of the IWF World Championships, after the vote of the IWF Executive Board in Havana, Cuba.

The Middle East bid received more support than the two other candidatures for next year’s IWF top-event, Yerevan (Armenia) and Tirana (Albania).

This will be the most important weightlifting event ever staged in Bahrain, which successfully hosted the 2022 Asian Championships.

This year Armenia successfully hosted the Europe Weightlifting Championships.