Armenian PM congratulates Putin, Medvedev on Russia Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on the occasion of Russia Day.

The message addressed to Vladimir Putin reads as follows,

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I heartily congratulate you and all Russians on the occasion of Russia Day, a remarkable holiday that emphasizes the deep devotion of the Russian people to the origins of statehood.

The allied relations between Armenia and Russia, which have passed the test of time and have a rich history, have reached a qualitatively new level in the last thirty years. The active and effective cooperation of our countries on issues of both regional and international agenda emphasizes our common intention to deepen mutually beneficial relations between our peoples based on the principles of mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests.

I am confident that Armenia and Russia, consistently developing constructive ties, will continue the progressive development of multilayer cooperation, including for the purpose of ensuring security and stability in the South Caucasus region.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again congratulate you on the occasion of the holiday and wish you good health and inexhaustible energy, and peace, success and all the best to the fraternal people of the Russian Federation.”

The message addressed to Mikhail Mishustin reads as follows,

“Dear Mikhail Vladimirovich,

Let me heartily congratulate you on the occasion of Russia Day, a remarkable holiday that emphasizes the determination of the Russian people to build a sovereign and strong state.

The relations between Armenia and Russia come from the depths of history. It is our unshakable duty to preserve the strong friendship and brotherhood we have inherited in order to continue ensuring the progressive development of the Armenian-Russian allied relations, including through the implementation of mutually beneficial and promising projects for the benefit of the peoples of our states.

Dear Mikhail Vladimirovich,

I wish you good health and further success in state activities, and happiness and prosperity to the people of the Russian Federation.”