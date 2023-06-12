Armenian Foreign Ministry offers condolences over deadly forest fires in Kazakhstan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has offered condolences over the deadly forest fires in Kazakhstan.

“Deeply saddened by the news of major forest fires in Abai Region of Kazakhstan, which claimed lives and left many injured. Our sincere condolences to those affected by calamity and wishes for speedy recovery to the injured,” the Ministry tweetrd.

Fourteen people have died in major forest fires in north-eastern Kazakhstan.

“In total, 14 bodies have been found,” the ministry said in a statement, having previously announced it was searching for trapped forest rangers as fires consumed 60,000 hectares of land.