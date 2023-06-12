Armenia, Siemens Energy keen to develop cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan had a working meeting with Maxim Zubov, Sub-Region Vice President for Turkey and Central Asia at Siemens Energy.

Armen Berberyan, representative of the Armenian branch of the company, as well as the Minister of High-tech Industry Robert Khachatryan and Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hakob Vardanyan were present at the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Khachatryan emphasized the intensification of activities of the prestigious company like Siemens in Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the promising projects implemented by the company in Armenia, especially in the field of high technologies and energy infrastructure. At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their willingness to continue to develop cooperation.