Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Eduard Soghomonyan crowned Champion of Brazil

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Eduard Soghomonyan has been crowned the Champion of Brazil.

The heavyweight athlete won the Gold at Brazilian Championship and thus qualified for Pan-American Games.

“It was my honor to support my compatriot, Greco-Roman wrestler Eduard Soghomonyan who won the Gold at Brazilian Championship and qualified for Pan-American Games. Although under Brazilian flag but he was the personification of great Armenian traditions in wrestling,” said Armen Yeganian, Armenia’s Ambassador to Brazil.

The Ambassador was requested by the Brazilian Wrestling Federation to award the medals to the winners.