On June 10, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the southwestern direction of the line of contact using small arms and mortars, press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reports.

At around 12:20 p.m., the Azerbaijani side fired 3 shells from a 60 mm mortar at one of the defense positions.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

The ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.