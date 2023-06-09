Woman found guilty of attempting to kidnap Armenian PM’s son, released from courtroom

The Court in Yerevan ruled today to give Gayane Hakobyan a 4-year suspended sentence. The woman was charged with kidnapping Armenian Prime Minister’s son Ashot Pashinyan.

At the same time, the Court decided to release her from pre-trial detention, and set a 1-year probationary period. She was released from the courtroom.

The Probation Service will supervise Gayane Martirosyan’s behavior during the probationary period. She will not be allowed to leave the country without the control of the authorized body.

Ashot Pashinyan says the woman tried to forcefully take him to the Yerablur military cemetery on May 18.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia opened a criminal case on attempted kidnapping.