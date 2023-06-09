Monthly non-oil export from Iran to Armenia up 144%

The value of Iran’s non-oil export to Armenia increased by 144 percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20), as compared to the first month of the past year, the spokesman of Trade Development Committee of the Iranian House of Industry, Mining, and Trade announced, Tehran Times reports.

Ruhollah Latifi said that Iran exported non-oil commodities worth $32 million to Armenia in the first month of this year.

The value of Iran’s non-oil export to Armenia rose by 62.5 percent in the past Iranian calendar year. Iran exported commodities worth $478 million to Armenia, while the figure was $294 million the previous year.

Liquefied natural gas, iron and steel rods, bitumen, light oils and related products, unalloyed iron and steel products, bituminous mineral oils, floor coverings, liquid cream, linear alkylbenzene, and rebar were Iran’s major products exported to Armenia in the past year.