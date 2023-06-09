Mkhitaryan returns to group training ahead of Champions League final

Inter Milan’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan has returned to squad training ahead of Champions League final.

The 34-year-old Armenian midfielder has been a core part of Simone Inzaghi’s squad this season, starting in 11 of their 12 Champions League outings, but has been hampered by injuries in recent weeks.

According to TMW, Mkhitaryan returned to squad training on Thursday at Appiano Gentile, working with Simone Inzaghi and his Inter teammates. He’s now expected to be fit for the final, strengthening the midfield for their decisive clash in Istanbul.

The Armenian midfielder has scored five goals and provided two assists in 48 appearances across all competitions this season.