Armenia’s TUMO Labs make it to the final of 2023 ETF Green Skills Award

Armenia’s TUMO Labs has made it to the final of the 2023 ETF Green Skills Award.

The European Training Foundation unveiled the ten finalists on Thursday. The award recognizes initiatives at the forefront of driving the transition towards a sustainable and green future and have demonstrated exceptional commitment and innovation in promoting and developing green skills throughout the world.

This year’s ten finalists encompass a diverse range of backgrounds and expertise, representing various countries. They were selected from nearly 600 applications from over 60 countries.

Other finalists come from Georgia, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Morocco with Spain, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, USA with Liberia, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zimbabwe.

TUMO Labs represents the educational direction of the EU TUMO Convergence Center. This tuition-free applied science and engineering hub connects higher-education with industry. Anyone over the age of 18 can participate in the program designed specifically for TUMO Labs.

The TUMO Labs education program is based on the just-in-time methodology so that the projects and guided self-learning content correspond to the constantly evolving tech and science industry.

The winners of the Green Skills Award will be selected by public vote open until 29 September (23:59 CEST) and will be announced at an award ceremony in late 2023.

“Having the opportunity to choose ten finalists out of 600 applicants tells it all: the ETF Green Skills Award 2023 has attracted topical proposals from across the globe”, said ETF Director, Pilvi Torsti. “This is encouraging for the coming decades are critical if we are to find scalable solutions for a more sustainable world in the future. Most of the proposals demonstrate remarkable dedication in driving the green skills agenda forward within their communities, and I really wish them success. The ETF will continue to support countries in this direction”.

The Green Skills Award is a global initiative that was first introduced by the ETF in 2021. It provides ideas and inspiration from all over the world about innovation happening thanks to individuals and institutions. The initiative has become a source of good practice that can inspire people everywhere to make real change happen in creating circular and carbon-neutral economies and societies.

The previous two editions of the award received 198 applications and 26,700 votes from around the world. The winning initiatives range from upskilling refugees in solar energy to promoting environmental awareness in schools:

The European Training Foundation is the EU agency supporting the countries of the EU neighbourhood to reform their education, training and labour market systems. In line with the objectives of the EU Green Deal and the European Year of Skills, it actively supports progress towards sustainable, carbon-neutral, and circular economies and societies through skills development.