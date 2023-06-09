Ajax officially contact FC Krasnodar for Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan

Ajax has officially contacted FK Krasnodar for Eduard Spertsyan, De Telegraf reports.

According to the source, director of football affairs Sven Mislintat contacted the brokerage office of the Armenian attacking midfielder, CAA Stellar.

In the forty games he played this season, Spertsyan scored fourteen times and provided the same number of assists. On Sunday he and his club will play the Russian Cup final against CSKA Moscow.

Due to his contract running until mid-2026, the estimated transfer fee is nine million euros.