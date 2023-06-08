US believes direct dialogue is key to reaching durable and dignified peace in the South Caucasus

The US believes that direct dialogue is key towards reaching a durable and dignified peace in the South Caucasus, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said at a daily briefing.

The Spokesperson did not provide any insight into the schedule or any potential dates of upcoming talks between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Washington.

“We look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future in the South Caucasus region. You’ve heard the Secretary and others speak to this. We continue to believe that direct dialogue is key towards reaching a durable and dignified peace,” he said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that a new round of talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov would start on June 12.