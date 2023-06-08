GM Levon Aronian says feels unsafe traveling to Baku for FIDE World Cup

GM Levon Aronian, former member of the Armenian national chess team, says he doesn’t feel safe traveling to Baku for FIDE World Cup.

“I have a dilemma. As a person who enjoys the world cup very much, Ii would love to take part in the world cup 2023, but as an Armenian I don’t feel safe traveling to Baku, Azerbaijan. Since FIDE has been promoting the hybrid format I am more than willing to play from place possible,” Aronian said in a Twitter post.

As an option Levon says he is willing to play from FIDE office in Lausanne under any supervision necessary.

Just an idea , I am willing to play from FIDE office in Lausanne under any supervision necessary. https://t.co/tZLeTqOpQR — Levon Aronian (@LevAronian) June 7, 2023

The World Cup is one of FIDE’s flagship competitions, and in recent editions, it has clearly become one of the most followed events in the chess calendar.

2023 FIDE World Cup will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, from July 29 to August 25.