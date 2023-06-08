Artsakh reports fresh ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan

On June 8, between 02:25 and 02:35, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the northern direction of the line of contact, using firearms, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

No casualties are reported. The ceasefire violation has been reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops. As of 10:30 on June 8, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable. At the same time, Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation, trying to justify the periodic violations of the ceasefire regime by its units.

“The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that in the morning of June 8 units of the Defense Army opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region and tried to carry out fortification works in the Askeran region, which were allegedly disrupted as a result of the measures taken by the Azerbaijani army, absolutely does not correspond to reality,” Artsakh’s Defense Ministry says.