Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami

Argentina legend Lionel Messi will join American side Inter Miami after his exit from French champions Paris St-Germain, the BBC reports.

The former Barcelona player is set to reject a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

The Miami deal includes collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple.

Forward Messi, 35, won the award for the world’s best player seven times and is expected to win it later this year after World Cup success.

This is the first time Barcelona icon Messi has played outside Europe.

He wanted to remain in Europe for another season but, after no satisfactory offers were received, he had the straight choice between Inter Miami or Al-Hilal.

Messi owns a house in Miami, which he currently rents out.