Freedom House commends the readiness of Armenian authorities to participate in the Forum for Democracy

The Freedom House says it was honored to host the second Armenian Forum for Democracy alongside Armenian NGO Union of Informed Citizens.

“This year, the Armenian Forum for Democracy focused on navigating democratic development in the face of security challenges. During the forum, Freedom House President Michael Abramowitz joined Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, and US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien for key conversations about civil society, regional security challenges, human rights, and other critical issues,” the Freedom House said in a statement.

“We welcome the readiness of the Armenian authorities to participate in the event and the open and transparent discussions with civil society. We urge the Armenian government to follow up on the remarks made during the forum and to continue the close cooperation with the civil society of Armenia to advance the agenda of human rights and democracy,” it added.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Deputy President of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, members of the Government, MPs, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia, civil society and expert circles were present at the Armenian Forum for Democracy on May 31.

“Democracy is the main brand of Armenia, and this is our belief and our strategy. It is not at all the result of coincidences. This is a conscious political course that the government and people of the Republic of Armenia are pursuing,” PM Pashinyan said, addressing the forum.