Armenian PM participates in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Sochi

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Sochi.

The Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union countries discussed a number of issues related to Eurasian integration. In particular, reference was made to the operation of the EAEU internal market, cooperation in various fields.

The expanded session of the Intergovernmental Council will take place on June 8.