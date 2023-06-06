Henrikh Mkhitaryan assures he will be fit enough to start for Inter in UEFA Champions League Final against Manchester City

Henrikh Mkhitaryan assures he will be fit enough to start for Inter in the UEFA Champions League Final against Manchester City, Football-Italia reports.

The Armenia international has been out of action since picking up a thigh injury on May 16 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Milan.

“I feel good and will do everything I can to play this game. There’s still time and I hope to help the team in this final,” Mkhitaryan told reporters in the mixed zone on media day.

Mkhitaryan and Joaquin Correa trained separately from the rest of the group, so are still not at 100 per cent yet.

“I was injured against Lecce, but when Calhanoglu and Brozovic got hurt and I recovered, there was a gap and I stepped in. The coach believed in me and we got where we are now.”

“I want to win because it’s the Champions League and that doesn’t come along every day. I am nearing the end of my career, but I will do everything to extend it as long as possible,” he said.

The midfield could be the key to the final, as Nicolò Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and either Mkhitaryan or Brozovic will be up against Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones.

“Manchester City have the strongest overall squad in Europe and a strong midfield, but ours is very strong too. We can show that we are good with the ball at our feet and can attack,” Mkhitaryan says.