Elen Asatryan announces bid for California State Assembly’s 44th District

Elen Asatryan officially launched her campaign Monday for the California State Assembly’s 44th District, Asbarez reports.

If elected, Asatryan would be the first Armenian-American immigrant woman to be elected to the California State Legislature in its 174 year history.

Asatryan, a lifelong democrat and community leader, currently serves as a Glendale City Councilwoman.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to serve my community in the California State Legislature,” stated Councilwoman Asatryan.

“I plan on building on my long history of advocacy and leadership at the local, state and federal levels and bring our fight for social justice, small businesses, women’s rights, environmental protections and working families to Sacramento. I’m honored to have the support of so many in our community who have encouraged me to take this step,” she added.

Asatryan entered the race with the endorsement of local State Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), who said, “I am thrilled to support Elen Asatryan for State Assembly. As your State Senator, I know firsthand that we need representatives in Sacramento that are smart, hardworking and committed to serving our community – Elen brings all of that to the table and more. I’ve seen Elen dedicate herself to improving all our lives and she is a fierce fighter for our children, our local economy, our environment, and the diversity that makes our community so special. Elen is the best choice to represent us in Sacramento and am proud to endorse my good friend for the State Assembly.”

At the early age of 10, Asatryan quickly discovered her drive and passion for community. After the historic collapse of the Soviet Union, like many Armenians, she and her family immigrated to the United States and immediately settled in Glendale. Asatryan and her family rebuilt their lives learning a new culture and language and used their entrepreneurial spirit to build new businesses to achieve the American dream. These early powerful experiences navigating new worlds and spaces forged her into the community leader she is today.

Spanning over two decades, Asatryan spearheaded and led successful initiatives and campaigns on the local, state, and federal level, which include: ensuring equal access and representation in government; creating public policy fellowship and internship programs for high school, college students, and recent college graduates; establishing the Glendale Domestic Violence Task Force; expanding green space, and access to programs for low-income families and marginalized communities.

The California State Assembly District 44 includes: North Glendale, Montrose, La Crescenta, Sunland-Tujunga, Shadow Hills, North Hollywood, Burbank, Toluca Lake, Studio City, Sherman Oaks, and Valley Village.

Asatryan is a graduate of local public schools: Columbus Elementary School, Toll Middle School, Herbert Hoover High School, and UCLA. Elen obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with concentrations in American Politics and International Relations. Elen resides in Glendale with her rescue dog, Buddy.