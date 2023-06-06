Armenian PM discussed crisis in Artsakh with EU’s special envoy

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The interlocutors discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the trilateral and five-party meetings held in Brussels and Chisinau. Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the importance of their consistent implementation.

Reference was made to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, issues related to addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh under an internationally guaranteed mechanism of dialogue.

Prime Minister Pashinyan presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of the existing key issues.