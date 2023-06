Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Toivo Klaar, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wictorin was also present at the meeting.

The interlocutors discussed regional developments, including the prospects for the restoration and organization of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz railway, issues related to the further work of the committee on border demarcation and border security issues.