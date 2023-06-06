Armenian, Austrian FMs discuss issues of regional security and stability

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Austrian Federal Minister of European and Foreign Affairs Alexander Shallenberg.

The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of bilateral cooperation, as well as issues of mutually beneficial interaction on multilateral platforms. Thoughts were also exchanged on issues related to Armenia-EU partnership.

Issues related to regional stability and security were discussed during the telephone conversation.

The Armenian Foreign Minister briefed his Austrian counterpart on the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the position of the Armenian side regarding the key issues in the negotiations, in particular, the demarcation based on the clearly expressed commitment to mutual recognition of territorial integrity, the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

The need to address existing problems, including humanitarian ones, blocking of the Lachin Corridor, and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh issue was emphasized.