Woman accused of attempting to kidnap Armenian PM’s son to be detained for 1.5 months

Gayane Hakobyan, accused of attempting to kidnap Armenian Prime Minister’s son Ashot Pashinyan, will be remanded into custody for 1,5 months.

The decision was made by Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction today.

The Court of Appeals had earlier decided to apply house arrest against the defendant.

Ashot Pashinyan says the woman tried to forcefully take him to the Yerablur military cemetery on May 18.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has opened a criminal case on attempted kidnapping.