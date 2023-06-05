Harry Kane: Real Madrid want Tottenham striker to replace Karim Benzema

Harry Kane tops Real Madrid’s wanted list as they look for a replacement for Karim Benzema, the BBC reports.

Kane, 29, has a year left on his Tottenham contract and is undecided on his future.

Benzema’s departure after 14 years at the club has left the Spanish giants needing a new striker.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic are also on their list of targets.

Along with the departure of Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are also leaving Madrid this summer, boosting their transfer and wage budget by 77m euros.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to keep Kane at his boyhood club, though, and is understood to be wanting in excess of £100m, a price tag Real would be reluctant to pay.

Kane has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs and is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record of 260.

The Ballon d’Or-winning Benzema, 35, who joined the Spanish giants from Lyon in 2009, departs Real on a free transfer, having won five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles with Madrid.