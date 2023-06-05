Artsakh reports another ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan in the eastern and southeastern directions

On June 5, between 10:45 and 11:00, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the eastern and southwestern directions of the line of contact by using small arms, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.



No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.



The ceasefire violation has been reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

As of 13:00 on June 5, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.