Azerbaijan preparing ground for another provocation – Artsakh MoD

The report of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claiming that on June 4, from 04:20 to 13:55, the Defense Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Shushi and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh, is another piece of misinformation, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry says.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is once again distorting the reality in an attempt to justify the violation of ceasefire by its own forces in the same area today, the Ministry says.

With the misinformation spread on daily basis, Azerbaijan is preparing the ground for another provocation.