Turkey’s Erdogan sworn in for third term as President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as President of Turkey on June 3 after winning a runoff election to extend his two-decade rule for another five years.

“As president, I swear upon my honor and integrity, before the great Turkish nation … to work with all my power to protect the existence and independence of the state … and to fulfill my duty impartially,” Erdoğan said.

Erdogan took the oath in the Grand National Assembly. He received his mandate from the Acting Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Devlet Bahceli.

Later, the presidential complex will host an inauguration ceremony, which will be attended by high-level officials from 81 countries, including 50 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, parliamentary and ministerial-level officials, and representatives of international organizations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Ankara to participate in the inauguration ceremony.