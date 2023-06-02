Trilateral Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani group holding a meeting in Moscow

The trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan is holding a meeting in Moscow, Russian Deputy PM A;exei Overchuk’s Press Secretary Andrey Matveev told TASS.

“In accordance with the instructions of the heads of state, the trilateral working group began its work in Moscow under the joint chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk,” Matveev said.

Overchuk told reporters earlier that the issues to be considered at the meeting “concern technical details related to the modalities of crossing the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”