The launch Armenia’s first satellite bolstered interest in space research

The launch of the first Armenian satellite bolstered significant interest in Armenia towards space research and space technologies, Head of the Armenian delegation, Ambassador Armen Papikyan said at the 66th

Session of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS).

“Currently a number of research teams are conducting diverse studies, including development of an educational CubeSat, use of space-based technologies for remote environmental observation and monitoring environmental pollution, as well as land use and management,’ he said.

“Armenia continued working on further development of an enabling national environment for space related sector. We plan to review our national legal regulatory framework in order to identify its deficiencies and to also improve it in line with the LTS guidelines,” Amb. Papikyan added.



Ne noted that the first National Space Strategy, which is envisaged to be adopted by the end of this year, will define the strategic direction of future efforts of Armenia in the domain of space.

“We attach particular importance to developing effective national capacities for using the space-based information and satellites observation data in the area of disaster management and mitigation of climate change impact,” Arman Papikyan said.



“We consider the United Nations Platform for Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response (UN-SPIDER) as an important framework, where the application of space technologies could help,” he said.