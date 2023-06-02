European leaders call for release of all prisoners of war, Élysée Palace says after Armenian-Azerbaijani talks in Chisinau

European leaders have called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect all their commitments, in particular that of releasing war detainees as soon as possible, the Elysee Palace said in a statement after EU-mediated talks between Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders.

“They also recalled the importance of the contribution of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia. Finally, they stressed the importance of defining rights and guarantees for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the statement reads.

According to the press release, French President Emmanuel Macron particularly insisted on the importance of not indulging in any hostile rhetoric and of continuing the efforts for a return to peace for the benefit of all the populations in the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held talks on the sidelines of the second European Community Summit in Chisinau on June 1, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of the European Council Charles Michel.