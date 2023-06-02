Azerbaijan accuses France’s Macron of “distorting the position of the parties”

Azerbaijan has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of distorting the positions of the parties after the five-sided meeting in Chisinau.

Press Secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade called Macron’s statement after the meeting “unilateral,” noting that it does not reflect the position of the parties and distorts it.”

According to him, “it is not the first time that France demonstrates such behavior that does not contribute to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, peace and stability in the region.”

the Elysee Palace said after the meeting that European leaders had called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect all their commitments, in particular that of releasing war detainees as soon as possible.

“They also recalled the importance of the contribution of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia. Finally, they stressed the importance of defining rights and guarantees for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Macron’s Office said.

According to the press release, French President Emmanuel Macron particularly insisted on the importance of not indulging in any hostile rhetoric and of continuing the efforts for a return to peace for the benefit of all the populations in the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held talks on the sidelines of the second European Community Summit in Chisinau on June 1, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of the European Council Charles Michel.