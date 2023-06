Armenian Defense Minister discusses regional security issues with US Under Secretary of Defense



Defense Minister Suren Papikyan had a telephone conversation with US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl.

A range of issues related to the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and regional security were discussed.

The process of implementation of the agreements related to the development of the defense cooperation, reached during the discussions with Dr. Kahl, that took place during the visit of the Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan in September 2022, was discussed.