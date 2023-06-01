Security and rights, border delimitation, peace treaty discussed, EU’s Michel says after talks with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

EU Council Presiden Charles Michel says he had a good meeting with President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

“We had the opportunity to address all the topics that we discussed in Brussels in May – connectivity, security and rights, the border delimitation, the peace treaty,” he said after the meeting.

“This meeting was a good preparation for the next meeting that will take place in Brussels on 21 July. It means that we are working hard, and we intend to support all the positive efforts in the direction of normalisation of the relations. I also announced that I intend to invite again President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, Chancellor Scholz, and President Macron in the margins of the next meeting of the European Political Community that will take place in Spain. It means that we will do everything on the EU side in order to help, to provide assistance, to make more progress in the direction of normalisation of the relations,” Michel added.