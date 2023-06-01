Real Madrid beat Man United as world’s most valuable club – Forbes

Real Madrid were the world’s most valuable club in 2022, worth $6.07 billion, according to Forbes.

For a second straight year, the Spanish giants topped the 30-club list compiled by the American business magazine, with Manchester United second, valued at $6bn.

LaLiga champions Barcelona, who ranked first in 2021, are third with a valuation of $5.51bn.

This year’s list marks the first time that two clubs have reached the $6bn mark. Madrid increased their value in the past year by 19%, while United climbed 30%.

“The Spanish side has made it to five of the last nine lucrative Champions League finals, winning all of them,” Forbes said.

“Real Madrid has also secured nearly $400 million from Sixth Street and Legends as part of a 20-year deal to enhance revenue at its Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which has been undergoing a massive renovation that is expected to be completed next year.”