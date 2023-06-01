Pashinyan, Aliyev, Michel to meet in Brussels on July 21

A five-sided meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took place in Chisinau.

Issues related to the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, border demarcation and border security between the two countries, the agreement on the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the need to address the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

Reference was made to prisoners, missing persons and other humanitarian.

The Armenian Prime Minister, the Azerbaijani President and the EU Council President will next meet in Brussels on July 21.