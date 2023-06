Less than a minute

Elon Musk reclaims his position as the world’s wealthiest person

Elon Musk has reclaimed his position as the world’s wealthiest person.

That’s according to a Bloomberg Billionaires tally, which estimated the Tesla CEO’s net worth is now about $192 billion, compared to LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault’s $187 billion.

The two billionaires have been neck-and-neck for the top spot for months.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.