Belarus aims to develop comprehensive partnership with Armenia – Lukashenko

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, noting that he looks forward to the development of a comprehensive Belarusian-Armenian partnership.

“I am convinced that your rich managerial experience, professional approach to solving state problems will continue to successfully cope with the challenges that Armenia faces in the political and socio-economic spheres, achieve all the goals set in the interests of the Armenian people,” Lukashenko said.

The President noted that he was counting on the continuation of a constructive dialogue “aimed at developing a comprehensive Belarusian-Armenian partnership, close cooperation in integration associations, and strategic cooperation on international platforms.”