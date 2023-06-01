Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders holding EU-mediated talks in Chisinau

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are holding an EU-mediated summit in Chisinau.

The meeting with participation of EU Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz is taking place on the sidelines of the second summit of the European Political Community.

The agreement on the meeting was reached during trilateral talks between Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev and Charles Michel in Brussels on May 14.

The leaders of the two countries last met in Moscow with the mediation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking ahead of the European Political Community Summit earlier today, EU Council President Charles Michel voiced hope the parties would reconfirm the political will to normalize relations between the two countries.