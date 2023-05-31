US ‘pleased’ to see peace talks continue between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The US is pleased to see that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As Secretary Blinken said, peace is achievable in the South Caucasus. We recently expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Pashinyan’s commitment to peace, and we welcome President Aliyev’s recent remarks on consideration of amnesty,” he said.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan’s leaders will meet later this week in Chisinau with our European partners, and we hope that will be a productive step to resolving these issues at the negotiating table and not through violence,” the Spokesperson said.

“Aggressive rhetoric can only perpetuate the violence of the past; constructive dialogue—both public and private—can create peace, opportunity, and hope. The United States stands ready to support the efforts of both parties to conclude a durable and dignified peace agreement,” he concluded.