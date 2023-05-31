European Court gives Azerbaijan until June 6 to provide information on two Armenian servicemen

The European Court of Human Rights has requested Azerbaijan to provide information on two Armenian servicemen abducted by Azerbaijan on May 27, the Office of Armenia’s Representative for International Legal matters reports.

Azerbaijan has until June 6 to respond whether the two servicemen are under its control either as captives or in another status.

Armenia had applied to the European Court of Human Rights regarding the abduction of two Armenian soldiers by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces earlier this week.



