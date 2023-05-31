SportTop

Armenian football official appointed as UEFA delegate for Europa League final

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 31, 2023, 12:44
General Secretary of the Armenian Football Federation Artur Azaryan will be the UEFA delegate at the Europa Leauge final.

Sevilla FC (Spain) and AS Roma (Italy) will face in thd final to be held at Puskas Arena, Budapest on May 31.

