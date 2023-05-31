Home | All news | Sport | Armenian football official appointed as UEFA delegate for Europa League final SportTop Armenian football official appointed as UEFA delegate for Europa League final Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 31, 2023, 12:44 Less than a minute General Secretary of the Armenian Football Federation Artur Azaryan will be the UEFA delegate at the Europa Leauge final. Sevilla FC (Spain) and AS Roma (Italy) will face in thd final to be held at Puskas Arena, Budapest on May 31. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 31, 2023, 12:44 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print