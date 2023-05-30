Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council emphasizes the need for Azerbaijan’s constructive position in the negotiation process

On May 30, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan participated in a panel discussion with Azerbaijani President’s Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev․

During the event held in the framework of the “GLOBSEC 2023 Bratislava Forum” in Slovakia, he presented the position of the Armenian side regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations.



The Secretary of the Security Council referred to the issues regarding the international mechanism regarding the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and border security processes, unblocking of regional channels.

The Secretary emphasized the need for a constructive position of Azerbaijan in the negotiation process, calling to refrain from extreme aspirations.