Moscow drone attack damages buildings, Mayor says

A drone attack in Moscow has caused minor damage to several buildings, Mayor says.

Sergei Sobyanin says there have been no serious injuries. Emergency services were “at the scene of incidents,” he said.

Air defenses had shot down several drones as they approached the Russian capital, officials said.

It is not immediately clear where the drones had come from.

Images posted on social media showed traces of smoke in the sky above the Russian capital. Others showed a broken window.

Mr Sobyanin said that some residents were being evacuated.