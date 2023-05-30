Azerbaijani forces use mortars as they violate ceasefire in Artsakh

On May 30, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the northern and eastern direction of the line of contact using small arms and mortars, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry informs.

According to preliminary information, at around 11:40 am the Azerbaijani side fired seven shells from a 60 mm mortar towards one of the defense positions.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side. The ceasefire violation has been reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

As of 13:00 on May 30, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.