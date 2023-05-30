Armenia rules out any corridor with “special regime”

Armenia rules out any extraterritorial corridor for Azerbaijan.

All infrastructure will be under the jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told reporters today.

“We have always been ready and remain ready to continue the discussions within this framework to reach unblocking of regional communications, which is important for the Republic of Armenia, as well,” Grigoryan said.

Commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statements on so-called “Zangezour corridor,” the Deputy PM said discussion on any corridor with a special regime is excluded.

“We have stated on many occasions that it is a red line. No such issue will be discussed,” he stated.