Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea appoint ex-Tottenham boss as new manager

Chelsea have appointed former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, the BBC reports.

The Argentine, 51, begins his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with an option of a further year.

Interim boss Frank Lampard took Chelsea to 12th in the Premier League – their lowest finish for more than 25 years.

“Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board,” the club said.

Chelsea say Pochettino was first choice and the only manager who was brought into the club for talks.

He will work with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart.

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward,” Winstanley and Stewart said in a statement.

“He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”