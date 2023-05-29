Armenian PM congratulates Turkey’s Erdogan on reelection

Less than a minute

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on reelection.

“Looking forward to continuing working together towards full normalisation of relations between our countries,” PM Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

Congratulations to President @RTErdogan on his re-election. Looking forward to continuing working together towards full normalisation of relations between our countries. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) May 28, 2023

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won another five years in power in Turkey’s election.

Officials say he won 52.14% of the votes, with only a small number still being counted.

His secular rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, says the election was unfair.

Erdogan became Turkish prime minister in 2003, and president in 2014.

No candidate managed to secure 50% of votes in the first round, with Erdogan on 49.52% and Kilicdaroglu on 45%.

Erdogan’s supporters are celebrating, and foreign leaders have sent congratulations.