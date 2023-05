Less than a minute

Erdogan claims victory in Turkish election, but counting continues

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is claiming victory in the Turkish election, the BBC reports.

With counting ongoing, official results have him on around 53% of the vote.

His secular rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is on around 47%.

Erdogan’s supporters are celebrating, and some foreign leaders have sent congratulations.

No candidate managed to secure 50% of votes in the first round, with Erdogan on 49.52% and Kilicdaroglu on 45%.