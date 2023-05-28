China’s first homemade C919 passenger plane makes maiden flight

China’s first domestically produced passenger jet has taken off on its maiden commercial flight, the BBC reports.

State TV showed the C919 rising into the skies above Shanghai, heading to the capital Beijing early on Sunday.

It was built by the Commercial Aviation Corporation of China (Comac) in the hope of breaking the dominance of Airbus and Boeing’s single-aisle jets.

But the 164-seater still relies heavily on Western components, including engines and avionics.

Its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing, with more than 130 passengers, was completed in just under three hours.

The aircraft is scheduled to fly back to the coastal city.

State-backed China Eastern Airline has ordered five planes.

Comac – which plans to produce 150 planes annually in five years’ time – says it has already secured more than 1,200 orders for the C919.