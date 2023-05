Illegal abduction of Armenian serviceme an attempt by Azerbaijan to retreat from own obligations – MFA

The illegal abduction of two Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan is an attempt to deviate from its own obligations, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

“We call on Azerbaijani authorities to release them and fulfill commitment to release all Armenian POWs in line with Trilat Statement of Nov 9, 2020 and calls of international partners and institutions,” the Ministry said.